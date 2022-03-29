Fire Vote today, TV star coming to Muncie, and all WBR Morning News, 3/29/2022

Today, what was called “a crucial vote” by the Herald Bulletin, to decide on whether or not a fire territory will be established for southern Madison County. The Pendleton Town Council, Fall Creek Township Board and Green Township Board will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Pendleton Town Hall. They’ll all vote separately on the creation of the fire territory, which requires an affirmative vote by all the government entities.

This week in Indiana history – in 1998, the IHSAA honored four state champions in boys’ basketball. The new multi-class system replaced the single class system which had been in effect since 1912. The list of winners included Alexandria.

And, Lies On Stage is the name of Illusionist Michael Carbonaro’s show this Saturday at Emens in Muncie… He talked to WLBC’s Steve Lindell yesterday via Zoom – and even did a card trick at the end! SEE that on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook page this morning. https://www.facebook.com/774199364/videos/966092127610917/

Today is Vietnam Veterans Day. Indiana had 135,317 soldiers serve there.

Seniors from the art department at Anderson University are preparing for their senior showcase event on April 9 at the Wilson Gallery. Reception from 3 to 4 p.m. and senior talks from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The Mental Health Excellence in Schools Act is to address the shortage of mental health providers in schools by authorizing the Department of Education to partner with higher education institutions to help cover students’ costs at relevant graduate programs. Last week, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), and others introduced the bipartisan legislation, responding to the youth mental health crisis that has been worsened by the pandemic.

Fishers took the No. 2 spot and Westfield was ranked No. 4. – as a website which uses a statistical formula to rate the positive livability of cities across the nation uses a variety of factors including local schools, public safety and an overall family-friendly vibe.