Orchestra Indiana is bringing Broadway to downtown Muncie in its premier Music of the Night Gala on Friday, April 8. MuncieJournal.com reports nationally known Broadway stars Craig Schulman, Tamra Hayden and Susan Anderson will perform hits from the most popular musicals on Broadway table side. The event will take place at 6 p.m. that night in the Open Door downtown building, formerly the Chase building; 220 S Walnut St. in Muncie.