Three Anderson Police K9 officers are getting protective vests thanks to a non profit group. The vests are both bullet and stab proof and are coming from the organization Vested Interest in K9s. The Herald Bulletin reports each vest has a value of between 1700 and 2300 dollars, weighs an average of four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. Delivery of the protective vests is expected within the next 10 weeks.