Two Anderson men died in separate one-vehicle accidents Wednesday. One happened on the 1200 block of North Scatterfield Road when a car hit a utility pole killing 62 year old James D. Zickefoose, 62, Anderson. Also, a Honda CRV left the side of the road at the intersection of County Roads 300 South and 500 West and hit a tree. 70 year old James Boles was killed in that crash.