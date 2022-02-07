Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Over a million fewer students are enrolled in college now than before the pandemic started. We asked Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns last week if he sees Cardinal enrollment coming back

That entire interview is replayable on our podcast page of WLBC.com.

Also during that interview, we asked the President about a study from BSU that last month, about COVID-related learning loss in Indiana schools. Mike Hicks wrote another Op Ed this weekend stating again “the results were surprising and largely positive” but Mearns hadn’t heard much comment about the findings

That winter storm here last week moved East, and Indiana Michigan Power sent more than 125 employees and contractors over the weekend to AEP Ohio. As of yesterday morning, more than 8,000 there remained out of juice.

When the Indiana Legislative Session reconvenes, one of the many items to discuss is conceal carry laws, and Gov. Holcomb seems to be careful of the wording – before he totally supports, or rejects what’s proposed, in favor of law enforcement

Girl’s high school basketball – after a rocky weather week last week, play continues for those that have made the cut.

Make it a five game winning streak now for BSU’s women’s basketball. Home Wednesday, road Saturday – all games on Woof Boom Radio’s 92-5 FM 1340 AM and the free streams. The Men’s team had a huge win Friday night – home again tomorrow night, road Saturday – all games on Woof Boom Radio’s 96-7 FM 102-9 FM 104.9 FM WLBC HD2 and the free streams of all.

A series this week to help you understand treatments for COVID 19 – with data from the Indiana State Department of Health. For most cases, you won’t need the hospital. Your doc might recommend acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to help relieve symptoms. Drinking water to stay hydrated and getting plenty of rest can support the body’s natural defenses and help the body fight the virus. Tomorrow, we’ll share info on one of the at home prescription treatments.

The Indiana Primary Election is set, and Secretary of State Holli Sullivan explains where you can see who’s facing who

Candidate filing closed Friday except Marion county and several others that closed because of the weather – so those deadlines were extended to today.

Here’s more on that woman’s death last week inside a nursing home on Indy’s south side. It was at the Homestead Healthcare Center on Madison Avenue, cops say an elderly hospice patient was found in her bed being smothered with a pillow by another patient. The affidavit claims Dewayne Freeman was found lying on top of the victim, holding a pillow over her face. As of Friday, Freeman remained in the Marion County jail being without bond.

Ball State graduation application deadline for May commencement is Wednesday for graduate students. bsu.edu.

The first loss of the season over the weekend for BSU men’s volleyball at BYU, 3-2. The next night though, another winning streak began with a Cardinal win. This week, road Thursday and Saturday, next home match is one week from this Thursday.

Indy-based Simon Property Group has sold its ownership stake in Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis. The remaining ownership group, Circle Centre Development, is now seeking potential redevelopment ideas for the mall.