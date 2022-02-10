Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

You’ve heard of other states removing health mandates, and that subject came up this week during the public comment section of the Muncie Community School Board meeting

President Jim Williams then put it to the Board

All MCS Board meetings are live on You Tube, replayable there, and in person – masks required.

That missing three-year-old in Logansport was found safe later Wednesday morning. WTHR reported that no explanation was immediately given.

There were many factors last week when schools like MCS had to decide to close, and Dr. K told us yesterday that with as many districts cancelling, that had an impact on available staffing

That entire interview is on This Weekend in Delaware County on several Woof Boom Radio stations.

Saturday, the Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present selections by four composers who explored the theme of love during music’s Romantic Era. Tickets for the program at the Paramount Theatre are available at 765-644-2111 or visiting www.andersonsymphony.org. The symphony’s 54th season wraps up April 9.

Why did schools close for a rainy day. The weather last week was complicated, to say the least. On Thursday, most schools closed on what turned out to be an all rain day – but the forecast called for potential worse-weather. Dr. K from MCS, it’s complicated to consider sending kids, and dismissing early

You might think you’re paying too much for your health care. But, in looking at ways to help you save, state lawmakers and the state Hospital Association have determined the costs are actually right in line with those in neighboring states.

People are still talking about the five Indiana University players suspended before Tuesday night’s game against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, leaving the team short several key players. Coach Mike Woodson said before they game on the radio broadcast that they were suspended for “disciplinary reasons”, but did not elaborate.

Sick of sticker shock at the supermarket? Don’t expect relief any time soon. That’s the word from mighty Goldman Sachs, which says in a report to clients that grocery prices will rise by as much as 6% this year – on top of a similar increase last year. They blamed COVID-related supply issues, as well as high labor costs and rising expenses for fertilizer and other farming necessities.

Ball state sports: both basketball teams are on the road Saturday – volleyball’s away too, but Joel Godett has the good news about next week