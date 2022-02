Ball State University and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have announced establishment of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Scholarship. MuncieJournal.com reports it will provide a $5,000 scholarship to two members of Ball State’s varsity esports team each year from the 2022-23 through 2025-26 academic years, advancing the program’s mission of recruiting and retaining the top esports talent possible.