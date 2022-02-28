Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Alexandria’s mayor declared a state of local emergency over the weekend following a fire Friday at Curve Street Metals, a scrap yard near downtown. The emergency order was to remain in effect through March 4.

A perfect season for Monroe Central boy’s basketball – but as the Tourney starts next for the Golden Bears, the Muncie paper points out none of the players have won a sectional game, and they are in one of the state’s toughest 2A sectionals.

Girls State basketball champions – Noblesville won the 4A trophy. Frankton came away with a loss, after another memorable season.

Treat all firearms as if they are loaded – people are still talking about a Maconaquah High School student being killed Thursday, when her on again off again boyfriend was playing with a gun, and killed 18 year old Hanna Cox, near the Grissom Air Reserve Base. The girl’s mother, Mindi McKee, tells FOX59 she was Facetiming with Hanna just minutes before the shooting. Both the mom and ISP say they believe this to be an accident.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards aired Saturday night on BET. Some of the winner included: Chairman’s Award, Samuel L. Jackson. President’s Award, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, Will Smith, King Richard. And Entertainer of the Year, Jennifer Hudson.

The full 2022 Ball State football schedule was announced Friday by the Mid-American Conference. The Cardinals kick off the season with a trip to Southeastern Conference foe Tennessee Sept. 3. MAC play begins the following Saturday when the Cardinals host Western Michigan Sept. 10. Oct. 22 is Homecoming and the final regular season game played on a Saturday. Kick times to be announced – but all games on 104.1 HD1 WLBC and WLBC.com.

Anderson City Council will meet in special session to discuss how the city will spend $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds – 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of the Anderson City Building and on Zoom.

$75,000 awarded last week to the YMCA of Muncie to support their capital campaign for the new Y. The Community Foundation said this grant was from several funds managed by the group. The Y announced their intentions to build a new facility on the grounds of Muncie Central High School some time ago.

The Ball State men’s basketball team win on Saturday clinched a MAC Tourney berth. Senior Day tomorrow night – 7 p.m. on the usual Woof Boom Radio stations. Women lost by 5 – road Wednesday night. Volleyball had a home sweep of wins last week – now have to wait until March 11 and 12 for road matches.

At the Hamilton Town Center what used to be called the Hamilton 16 IMAX, a re-boot is underway: heated recliners, two 18-seat screening rooms designed for birthday parties and other private events, and first-row “cuddle chairs” are being installed, according to Indiana Business Journal.

An underwater hotel in Lake Superior? The small town of Two Harbors MN has a controversy: Mayor Chris Swanson called the underwater hotel he was planning “The Eighth Wonder on Lake Superior,” but repeatedly said he had no financial interest in the project. Now, the News Tribune has found that Swanson organized a company Nov. 17, 2021, raising new questions over his involvement in the project. Being listed as an “organizer” in Minnesota does not prove financial interest; however, it’s an unusual role for an elected official to play when courting a potential economic development project for the city.