IU Health Ball Memorial will host its fourth annual Community LGBTQ+ Healthcare Seminar from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm on March 3, 2022 in the Indiana Room at Minnetrista. MuncieJournal.com reports Sam McCollum, peer recovery coach at IU Health Ball, will lead a panel discussion about substance use and recovery among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals.