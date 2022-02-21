Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The State changed the rules, what’s next. The subject of mask mandates will likely be discussed tomorrow at the Muncie Community Schools Board Meeting. At the last meeting, a member of the audience asked for a vote, and President Williams complied

That was before last week’s new guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health for schools came out. Since the fall, the State Health Department has put incentives in place to encourage schools to adopt universal masking policies.

Over the weekend, New Castle police responded to a report of an unresponsive person on Plum Street, and found the body of Jessica Rose Miller, 43.

Don’t waste a trip to the Indy Children’s Museum today – timed tickets are sold out. But, today’s Presidents Day holiday has no admission charges at the following, according to WISH TV: Conner Prairie in Fishers, the NCAA Hall of Champions at White River State Park, and the Indiana State Museum in downtown Indianapolis.

That big Muncie apartment fire last week was an accident and started in the attic – but several fund drives have started to help the displaced families. See the list from the Muncie paper on our Local News page this morning. GoFundMe accounts have been established for:

Andrew and Roxanne Mengedoht and their children, Breylin and Collin.

https://gofund.me/041e398e

Another family of three, identified as Jordan, Chelsee and their son Jupiter.

https://gofund.me/b1d2e0f3)

Celebration continues: Frankton’s girls basketball team scored with 16 seconds left to win their way to another State championship game. The Eagles will face Forest Park (25-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Noblesville advanced, too, and will play Franklin Community Saturday night.

Tech Tip. Venmo scam alert – the BBB says you get an alert on the app from someone you don’t know, saying they just sent you hundreds of dollars. Then, the user gets a message saying it was sent by mistake, and the person needs the money sent back. The scammer used a stolen credit card to send, and since its fraud, that money will never clear, and the scammer gets your money straight from your Venmo account.

Baby safety. Big recall affecting your baby announced Thursday – three powdered infant formulas. Similacrecall.com – type in the code on the bottom of the package. You can also call 1-800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided.

Leadership of the Delaware County Democratic Party is challenging the candidacies of who were recruited by the New Democratic Coalition of Delaware County. As we reported earlier, 17 challenges have been filed. The Muncie paper reported yesterday that a public hearing is today at 10 a.m., in the hearing room at the Delaware County Justice Center – a surprising date, seeing that today is President’s Day. The coalition was formed a few years ago, he said, seemingly in response to the corruption investigation of local city administration of Dennis Tyler, and dissatisfaction among some progressives in the party.

Tips from the public caught a man and a juvenile in an arson that burned a house in Arcadia, in northern Hamilton County, on Jan. 24., according to a post from the Jackson Township Fire Dept. Corbin Lee Messer, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail, the juvenile was not identified, but was being held at Juvenile Services.

Did you see 60 Minutes last night? High-ranking Homeland Security officials say they were overcome with feelings of vertigo, confusion and memory loss while on White House grounds and in their Washington, D.C.-area homes.

It’s never too late to help – yesterday in Indy there was a Black History Month Blood Drive. RTV6 cited Hyacinth Rucker, Regional Communications Manager with American Red Cross of Indiana as saying the goal is to get more Black donors to help people with a disease that primarily impacts the Black community.

Kelly Clarkson last week filed to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne Amid Divorce: she says It Fits ‘Who I Am.” There’s a court date soon, according to US Weekly.

Ball State men’s hoops snapped a three game losing streak, road game Tuesday. The women’s team Lost by 3, home tonight. Cardinal Men’s Volleyball lost 1-3 Saturday afternoon – Home Thursday and Friday nights. BSU baseball started the new season on the road.

Save the dates of May 12 and 13 for the 18th annual Hillcroft Golf Scramble at the Players Club in Yorktown. Hillcroft.org/golf to register.