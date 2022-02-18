In Anderson, a man and his dog were rescued after the truck they were in was swept off the road by high water. The Herald Bulletin reports the incident took place at Killbuck Creek near the intersection of County Roads 425 East and 650 North.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the 70-year-old man was driving through high water when his truck was carried into Killbuck Creek near Moonsville.
Man And Dog Rescued From High Waters In Anderson
