Some Madison County residents have concerns about the potential cost of a new jail. According to the Herald Bulletin reports Madison County commissioners conducted a public hearing Tuesday about the jail study completed by an architectural firm.
The commissioners took no formal action on the recommendations for a new jail with an estimated cost of $87 million.
Madison County Residents Express Sticker Shock Over New Jail Costs
Some Madison County residents have concerns about the potential cost of a new jail. According to the Herald Bulletin reports Madison County commissioners conducted a public hearing Tuesday about the jail study completed by an architectural firm.