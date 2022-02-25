Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Madison County Election Board has voted unanimously to remove Alice Flowers from the Republican primary ballot, trying to run for sheriff, because Flowers is not a registered voter, as required by state statute. The Board also voted to remove Katherine Callahan from the GOP primary to be a state convention delegate, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Job Fair tomorrow at Muncie’s Progress Rail, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., in their building’s auditorium, on Cowan Road.

The Ball State soccer team along with Head Coach Josh Rife announced the 2022 Spring Schedule. Ball State opens at Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. There’s a Muncie match with Grace on Saturday, April 2.

Anderson University’s Wilson Gallery, will open its doors to the public Friday, March 4, highlighting paintings by Indianapolis-based author and illustrator, Michele Wood.

The Carmel unveiling of the new J. Seward Johnson sculpture has moved to Monday, February 28, at 5 p.m. at Main Street and the Monon Greenway, just south of Main Street. Mayor Jim Brainard will unveil a new sculpture that is designed to diversify and expand the City’s collection of sculptures.

66 years in prison: Alexandria’s 29 year old Marc A. Jones Jr. was the coach of a traveling girls’ basketball team, and has been sentenced on 11 felony counts of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor. Madison Circuit Court Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced him to 50 years to be served with the Indiana Department of Correction, and suspended the remaining 16 years. The travel team Jones was coaching is not associated with any of the local school systems, according to police.

The moment the mask became optional – hear all about it, and the first comments about the Report released this week to the Muncie Community Schools regarding the V for Vendetta controversy… extensive coverage on This Weekend in Delaware County with Steve Lindell.

Major League Baseball said this week that they have until Monday to salvage a full season, telling locked out players that games would be canceled if a labor contract is not agreed to by the end of that day.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts, recently launched its own podcast: Cornercast, with host Jonathon Bennett , who talks to Indiana artists and musicians about their artistic and community pursuits. Interested in appearing on a future episode? jbennett@cornerstonearts.org or 765-228-2669.

Tonight is Senior Night at New Castle visits Muncie Central for a boys’ basketball game on The MSS and Woof Boom Radio TV – with the weekly Coaches Corner Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Tomorrow afternoon it’s a women-then-men double header at BSU’s Worthen Arena. Purdue’s on The HBU. The Pacers are on The MSS Sunday and Monday.