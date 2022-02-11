Friday, 2/11/2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Honored this week as the Citizens of the Month by Muncie City Council: the Reynold’s

That’s Dr. K from an interview earlier this week with Steve Lindell.

The Veterans Administration has a history of problems, including neglect of patients and computer systems that don’t communicate with each other. Updates that are planned include the electronic health record and supply programs, part of a long-term modernization plan that could help veterans by keeping more complete information on them, to help ensure that they don’t slip through the cracks, along with their health care.

This Weekend in Delaware County is a weekly public affairs Radio show hosted by Steve Lindell on several of our stations – this weekend, more from the Muncie Community School Board, a conversation with Dr. K, the Muncie Mayor replay, and Jay Julian about Chamber business happenings. First airing Saturday from 9-10am on 92-5 FM, 1340 AM and WXFN.com.

There’s a new member of Muncie City Council: Roger Overbey was sworn in this week, replacing Anitra Davis – he’ll be “on the other side of the camera” now – as he served as public access coordinator under the Dennis Tyler administration.

The right lane of I-70 westbound in Greenfield was closed for nearly seven hours on Wednesday afternoon. Cops say 54 year old Scott The driver was unconscious and unresponsive after crashing his semi, and 54 year old Scott Brandenburg of Clarksville Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger, who was in the sleeper berth at the time suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

WANTED: #IndyMini Course Entertainers, to cheer on participants at the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon & 500 Festival 5K! Bands, dance groups and family-friendly entertainers are encouraged to apply at http://IndyMini.com/Entertainment.

The new numbers came out yesterday: Inflation rates rise again in January, now at 7.5 percent over previous year, exceeding the 40-year high set in December .

The NBA 2K League is bringing its annual in-person competition to Indianapolis. The games will be played beginning April 20, at the new NBA 2K League Studio at The Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza, for the leagues fifth anniversary. If you’re not familiar with 2K play, it’s essentially playing basketball digitally.

The proposed modernization of the traffic signals in Anderson could be delayed until 2025. The Herald Bulletin reported City engineer Matt House informed members of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission this week that INDOT did not award a contract for the installation of new traffic signals at 12 Anderson intersections.