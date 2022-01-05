Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Shortage leads to Indiana changes. The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is making several changes to testing operations due to high demand and a national shortage of rapid test kits – they will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. PCR tests, which are the “gold standard” according to the press release, will continue to be offered at all testing sites, with results expected in two to three days.

More now on the issues raised by some Delaware County residents related to the solar farms ordinance. Commissioner Shannon Henry has attorneys reviewing an amendment to the current wording, looking to add a section requiring large game corridors as well as some other items. The Health Dept. and Planning Commission must be notified immediately along with a written plan of mitigation, and testing of water well in close proximity to any release. It is not known yet if these changes will satisfy the landowners.

The State Fair Queen Pageant has been postponed due to COVID restrictions – virtual interviews only later this week, and then either February or March for the rest of the competition. This year’s Delaware County Fair runs July 11 – 23rd, with the county Queen contest June 18.

Madison County circuit courts have temporarily suspended all jury trials, including speedy trial requests, through Jan. 17 because of the surge in the spread of COVID-19. The order issued Thursday was just shared by the Herald Bulletin yesterday morning.

Plan unveiled to Commissioners, next is City Council. Thomas Eddington with C.Z.B. – the company hired to facilitate Together DM – a plan for Muncie and Delaware County to work on

That, from Monday’s Delaware County Commissioners Meeting – At least one unnamed member of the audience Monday morning questioned the amount of people that contributed to the plan. Eddington’s entire presentation will be aired this coming weekend on This Week in Delaware County, and will be given to Muncie Council at this coming Monday’s delayed meeting.

It was a busy year for New Castle-Henry County Emergency Medical Services – and increase of 26% of runs year over year, according to a recent social media post.

Ball State men’s basketball played LAST night – they ended up losing that one on a last second shot. The women’s team have a 1 p.m. tip time with Miami in town Saturday.