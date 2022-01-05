Filing Underway For 2022 Office Candidates

Filing gets underway Wednesday for candidates for office in the 2022 elections. It’s also the first day an independent or minor party candidate could file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office, reports the Muncie paper.
The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the primary for both parties is noon on Friday, Feb. 4.
Filing gets underway Wednesday for candidates for office in the 2022 elections. It’s also the first day an independent or minor party candidate could file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office, reports the Muncie paper.