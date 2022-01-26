Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The American Red Cross says its blood supply remains at dangerously low levels and it needs blood donors. Severe winter weather is making rebuilding the blood supply even more difficult. If you’d like to donate, 1-800-RED CROSS.

Last night’s Board meeting did not include an agenda item to discuss and disclose the Report regarding the student protest before Thanksgiving at Muncie Central High School. Communications Director Andy Klotz told WLBC’s Steve Lindell yesterday that the report is still being finalized.

Jury trials in Madison County are not expected to resume until the middle of February at the earliest. Madison County has been in the red level since Dec. 29. Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, told the judges it would be at least another three weeks before the county is designated at the less severe orange advisory level. She also told the Herald Bulletin it’s possible that some home tests are providing people with false negatives.

Indiana’s unemployment rate fell from 3.0% in November to 2.7% in December—a record low for the state dating back to 1976. Nationally – it’s 3.9% for the same month.

Yesterday morning, we told you of a Grant County road closure – Corey Carter, 22, Elwood, IN rear-ended a garbage truck, as it was stopped to pick up trash, and died at the scene.

A National search firm was used, and someone very close to home was selected: Elizabeth Rowray has accepted the position as the next President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and the Chief Economic Development Officer of the Delaware Advancement Corporation, replacing the retiring Jay Julian. She is the current District 35 Representative to the Indiana House of Representatives, elected in 2020. It is not known if she will continue in that position.

Add Kroger to the list of access points for those free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Spokesman Eric Halverson told WLBC Radio news as early as Thursday, January 27, up to three are available to every person.