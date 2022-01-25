There are 48 neighborhoods in Muncie and $1 million has been allocated to help them with their neighborhood-based projects.
MuncieJournal.com reports Neighborhood Associations interested in applying must submit an Intent to Apply or Intent to Organize form by March 01, 2022. Required forms are available on the muncieneighborhoods.org website.
Funding Available For Neighborhood Associations
