Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

How is the staff doing at IUBMH and other area hospitals – that, the question we asked Dr. Bird last week in our WLBC Radio News Zoom Room. He said, it’s very hard for them…. Today at 12 noon, the weekly color coded map from the State Department of Health is updated – last week, it showed all but 10 counties in the state in the Red zone.

$5,000 to the Red Tail Land Conservancy of Muncie. The Mountain Dew Outdoor Grants program, selected this Muncie group as one of 40 in the Country to get part of $200,000 awarded for championing the great outdoors across the United States. Grant recipients were selected based on their efforts to protect and preserve the outdoors and how they help people get outside.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra is postponing five upcoming concerts due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. WLBC’s Kim Morris saw this on social media yesterday.

Boys and Girls Club of Muncie is closed for the rest of this week, because of staff with COVID. They plan to reopen on Monday the 24th, according to a social media post yesterday.

The government launched that free 4-covid-at-home test site a day early – Kim Morris had first word via WTHR. Click the link on our Local News page now, and just fill in the blanks. (http://COVIDtests.gov)

This year’s NCAA Convention starting today, held every year in Indianapolis, will take on more of a constitutional convention feel this year as leaders from all three NCAA divisions, member schools, and even student-athletes will discuss a variety of changes to college athletics moving forward. Over 3,500 people will attend.

Last week, Yolanda E. Taylor, General Manager of Holiday Inn Express, was sworn in to serve on the Muncie Visitors Bureau Commission, replacing Jill Howard. Also, Dale Basham is no longer the interim director, as his contract as Interim expired Dec. 31. A spokesman for the City said they are still looking for a permanent replacement.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has extended its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Feb. 26 and has revised the hours of operation. Tuesdays and Thursdays: Noon – 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The State Strike Team is still in New Castle this week, through Saturday.