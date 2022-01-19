A Delaware County man is facing charges after allegedly beating and threatening to kill his 91-year-old mother. 63 year old
Bryan David Eberle, is free on bond, charged with criminal confinement, domestic battery of an endangered adult, interference with the reporting of a crime and intimidation with a deadly weapon, following an incident at the home the two share in Gaston.
Man Charged With Beating, Threatening Mother
A Delaware County man is facing charges after allegedly beating and threatening to kill his 91-year-old mother. 63 year old