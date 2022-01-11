Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Madison County food today. Free food plans today from Second Harvest Food Bank – the tailgate scheduled for today in Elwood is CANCELLED. The tailgate scheduled for today in Anderson will PROCEED AS PLANNED. 10 AM at 2811 W Nichol Ave.

An update to a story you heard first with Kim Morris yesterday – a fire Monday morning at the R & L Carriers truck depot in northwestern Delaware County just after 10 a.m. was a big one – they needed help from firefighters from Gaston, Eaton, Albany, Daleville, Yorktown, Hamilton Township, Pipe Creek Township, Alexandria and Fairmount. The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency, the local hazardous materials team and Delaware County sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene.

It is the season for sign-up’s – for the Primary election: Secretary of State Holli Sullivan today filed to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for Secretary of State – she became Indiana’s 62nd when she was appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb following the retirement of Secretary Connie Lawson. The Indiana Republican State Convention will take place in Indianapolis on June 18.

Here’s a note for Teachers in WLBCland: bring your interests and build collaborations with other educators, gain access to new tools and equipment and get the support you need to help students think like a maker. The Educator Maker in Residence program at Muncie Madjax is a pilot program that is focused on creating a “learning community” of educators, students, and workforce partners. The program will start in March, meeting twice monthly for a couple of hours during the evening for training and planning. Applications will close on Jan. 31. We’ve placed the link for info on our Local News page this morning. https://sustainablemuncie.org/educator/.

In 1825 this week in Indiana history, the first session of the Indiana General Assembly convened in the new state capital of Indianapolis. The Marion County Courthouse served as the home for the state legislature until the new Statehouse opened in 1834.

The Ball State Cardinals men’s basketball team is at the Akron Zips tonight at 7 p.m. On Woof Boom Radio’s 96.7, 102.9, 104.9, WLBC HD2, and the free streams. Today is Sell-A-Thon, with tickets and offers all day – check BallStateSports.com. https://ballstatesports.com/news/2022/1/10/general-ball-state-ticket-sell-a-thon-begins-tuesday.aspx

One of the state’s largest school districts is staying open, but some classrooms may still be empty. Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson told CNN this weekend that the district has to roll with the punches while dealing with the current surge of COVID-19. Johnson said that even though community transmission is high, the district’s community transmission among students has been low.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 9 in 10 registered voters believe there’s a “mental health crisis” in the nation, according to a recent poll in USA Today.

Last week, filing season began for the upcoming Primary election- some notes: Democrat Eric Hoffman seeking a second term as Delaware County prosecutor, according to the Muncie paper. Sheriff Tony Skinner, and Commissioner Shannon Henry filed to run in May GOP primary. And Muncie City Court Judge Democrat Amanda Dunnuck has launched her campaign for judge of Delaware Circuit Court 1, to replace Marianne Vorhees who is retiring at the end of the year.

Monday is MLK Day, and the City of Carmel has a program at 6 p.m. that day at the Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts. The City of Fishers has a full list of ways to get involved, visit ThisIsFishers.com/MLK. WLBC reached out to Andy Klotz at Muncie Community Schools, and the Communications Director said a virtual Youth Citizen Awards program is coming together, but no release was available.

The Delaware County basketball tourney starts tonight: for the first time, you can watch every game of the tournament on Woof Boom Radio TV! The link’s posted on our Local News page this morning. http://www.IHSAATV.org/WoofBoom Girls: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday – Boys: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday – 10 games in 5 days.