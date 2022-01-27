Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Next week is Sectional week for girl’s high school basketball, and IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neittig is looking forward to hoops on a couple of fronts

Tax season is in full swing with the IRS accepting returns for the year. Scammers are on high alert for their next victim. According to Truecaller’s 2021 Spam and Scam Report, as many as 59.49M Americans report having lost money as a result of phone scams posing as the IRS.

A lawsuit challenging Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate was dismissed by a federal appeals court on Tuesday. 7 of the eight students involved in the suit had been given religious exemptions. The eighth student says she no longer plans to attend the university.

This cold snap has some thinking ahead to warmer weather – in Yorktown

Town Manager Pete Olson also told us last week on this Zoom interview that the Oliver Building construction is on schedule to open this spring

Plan ahead for the latest #MuncieOut, Friday, February 4th, as the Ball State men’s basketball team hosts Toledo at 9 p.m. inside Worthen Arena. Free parking, discounted tickets and food specials. A ticket from this game will be valid for the Ball State women’s basketball the following day versus Bowling Green at 1 p.m. 1-888-BSU-TICKET

MCS joins vaping group. During this week’s Muncie Community School Board meeting, Dr. K briefed the group on this item

The board approved the decision to join other school districts in litigation against the vaping companies.

The Anderson Board of Public Works has approved a 3.63% increase in electric rates for the second quarter of 2022 – it’ll result in an increase of $3.50 per month for the average residential customer.

We are coming into championship season time of year, according to IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neittig

And next week, there’s more

Frank Baldwin from the Mission was in studio yesterday to talk about Walk a Mile in My Shoes set for Feb. 19 in person again. He also shared the fact that they welcome all when warmth is needed

The Mission is on Liberty Street in Muncie.

Muncie Brewfest at Cornerstone Center for the Arts has been postponed until later this year.

And, hardly hard hitting journalism from NPR last week – but many will want to know: the newest Girl Scout cookie, Adventurefuls, has fallen victim to some supply chain and labor disruptions. The treats were much more popular than expected, and a message asked sellers to “immediately discontinue” sales for in-person orders. But fear not. So far, Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs have come out unscathed – don’t expect shortages of those. And Adventurefuls can still be purchased online.