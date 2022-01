The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie has partnered with Chameleon College of Beauty Culture to provide free haircuts for Club Members at Chameleon’s College of Beauty Culture located at 3450 N. Broadway in Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports non Club members will just pay $3.00. The program is open to the public for any child who may need a haircut from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.