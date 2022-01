A new solar farm in northwest Delaware County will provide a windfall in revenue to Wes Del Community Schools with no harmful impact to the land or to neighbors’ property values. MuncieJournal.com reports the property tax revenue for the school system is part of $32 million in property tax revenue for Delaware County over 35 years. The Meadow Forge project will also bring $155 million in direct investment in the county and create up to 200 construction jobs.