Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The 2022 Muncie-Delaware County Legacy Gala was held Thursday, January 20, at Horizon Convention Center honoring Mr. Carl E. Kizer, Jr., owner of Kizer’s Carpet Care. Among those who paid tribute to the legacy of Mr. Kizer were Pat Bowen, Internet Sales Manager for Stoops Automotive; Cassandra Maxwell, Transfer Manager for Muncie Indiana Transfer System; Local Attorney Frank Brinkman; and, Loretta Parsons, Executive Director of The Soup Kitchen of Muncie. “The Chamber was very pleased to award the Legacy Award to Carl Kizer for the many contributions he has made to the Muncie-Delaware County Community,” said Chamber President and CEO Jay Julian. Mr. Frank Scott, Sr., President of the Whitely Community Council and Chairman of the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors presented the award to Kizer. The award is designed by Brent Cole, the Director of the Marilyn K. Glick Center for Glass at Ball State University. The Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award is presented annually to an individual or individuals who has made extraordinary, sustained, and positive contributions to the Muncie-Delaware County community at large, and who has provided leadership in the development of programs, events, and/or new traditions that promote good will and community pride. Open Door Health Service served at the event’s presenting sponsor for the eleventh consecutive year.

Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indiana Donor Network transplanted more organs in 2021 than ever before. To sign up as an organ and tissue donor, visit Donate Life Indiana.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts, is again hosting an open mic night from 6-9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28. There is a $5 cover charge. There are few slots left open for performers – first booked, first served – email jbennett@cornerstonearts.org.

COVID restrictions caused no learning loss – says researchers at Ball State University. They say various modes of instruction—whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid—did not play a significant role in learning loss among students in Indiana public. Dr. Mike Hicks, Professor of Economics in the Miller College of Business, credits schools across the state for their ability to balance maintaining a quality educational environment while also considering the overall health of their students, teachers, administrators, and staff.

Incoming Bearcats

Principal Chris Walker

That entire interview’s on This Weekend in Delaware County from Woof Boom Radio News.

Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau has awarded the first grants since that program’s reinstatement after a nine-year hiatus. AU Musical Theatre was awarded $4,000 toward its upcoming production of “Seussical the Musical,” and the Sertoma Club received $2,500 toward its annual Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix. End quarter applications accepted through Feb. 18 – found online at www.VisitAndersonMadisonCounty.com or at the bureau office.

BSU gymnastics home meet Sunday

That’s Senior Stephanie in our Zoom Room yesterday – Kent State is here – free admission. SEE THE ZOOM ROOM INTERVIEW HERE

The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a Swiss steak dinner Saturday, Jan. 22. Serving hours 5 to 7 p.m. at 1600 Main St.