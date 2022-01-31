Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Our midweek weather might look similar to the east coast. OUR forecast in a moment, but the winter weather our east has also caused issues at the Indy, Ft. Wayne and Dayton airports. Some of it has been straightened out, but to know about your flights, head to Flight-Aware-dot-com.

Fewer people were in the hospital with COVID last Thursday than Wednesday, and that number has been going down for several days. Chris Davis reports on what that means for the state’s largest hospital system and you

He filed that report for us on Friday.

Despite that information, no jury trials in Delaware county through mid-February. The judges found “an emergency still exists.”

We are in the final days to file to run for elected offices in Indiana, for the May 3rd Primary election. Today, I have a conversation with Secretary of State Holli Sullivan about a number of voting and election related topics. You’ll hear coverage on tomorrow’s morning news.

Last week, Indy Radio host Dan Dakich posted a photo of Iowa State football superfan Nick Bassett, who had died Thursday night. He posted the photo of Bassett in a Twitter reply to Iowa fan after an exchange about what Iowa fans look like. Many assumed Dakich was making fun of the way Bassett looked. The Indy Star says Dakich apologized.

February starts tomorrow, American Heart Month, 475 schools representing more than 190,000 students in Indiana will spotlight the importance of students’ mental and physical health through the American Heart Association’s school-based programs Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge.

Found safe Saturday: the Carmel Police Department tweeted Saturday that Brian Bastien and his 8-year-old son, Benjamin were safely located. We reported them as last being seen Friday.

The IMS Radio Network received top honors in the National Motorsports Press Association contest for coverage of the 105th Indianapolis 500 last year. 118 days until this year’s race – live, on 104.1 HD1 WLBC and WLBC.com.

Tied at halftime, but the Bearcats lots to Greenfield Central in the City of Champions tourney heard on The MSS Saturday. Marion’s at the Bearcats Thursday on air and Woof Boom TV from YouTube.

An Indiana angle to a worldwide story. Her adopted country stands by its allies, says Victoria Spartz–the Ukrainian immigrant sent to the House of Representatives by Indiana’s 5th District. Stan Lehr reports

IU Health will soon resume elective surgeries, rescheduling the thousands of procedures. January 2022 is on target to become the deadliest COVID-19 month for the hospital system. As of Thursday, 274 people had died in their 16 hospitals attributed to COVID-19. Statewide, however, this month has been far less deadly than December 2021, when the state’s seven-day death average hovered around 100 deaths a day, according to the vaccine dashboard. This month the number of daily deaths peaked at 70 a day.

$200 grand short – that’s what the Heart of Indiana United Way needs to overcome with a suspected shortfall in this year’s campaign. Online contributions can be made at heartofindiana.org/donate or by texting UWGIVE to 91999 to donate by text. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Last week a 16 year old Muncie girl was found safe in Georgia after a several day’s long Silver Alert. Now we hear cops there booked 18-year-old Ryo Dixon Ratcliff into the jail on Wednesday afternoon for interstate interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The local Radio station there reached out to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office multiple times for additional information, but they had not responded as of Saturday afternoon.

Commissioner James King wants there to be a new sheriff in town: he has filed to challenge Delaware county Sheriff Tony Skinner in GOP primary.

Noblesville Police Chief John Mann is proud to announce that Lt. Jason Thompson has been appointed to the rank of Deputy Chief of the Support Division. His predecessor is now the Town Marshal of Yorktown.

Can the Men’s volleyball team keep this going? The Cards upset the #1 Hawaii squad Saturday with another sweep (haven’t lost a SET yet) – same two teams tonight 7 p.m. at Worthen arena. BSU men’s basketball have won three MAC games in a row now. Tomorrow road game scheduled – women have a road game Wednesday.

If you enjoyed the movie “Cool Runnings”, then you might really like what’s going on in Noblesville. Terri Stacy explains why