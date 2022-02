First Merchants Corporation has reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $47.7 million compared to $45.1 million during the same period in 2020. MuncieJournal.com reports earnings per share for the period totaled $.89 per share compared to the fourth quarter 2020 result of $.83 per share. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $3.81 compared to $2.74 in 2020.