Contemporary Scottish traditional music including fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles is coming to Prius Hall this month. MuncieJournal.com reports Skerryvore will perforom at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 13. Tickets for Skerryvore are currently on sale at the Emens box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 765-285-1539.