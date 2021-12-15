Wednesday 12/15/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “Christmas should be about celebrating faith and family and friends,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Amid each year’s festivities, though, it seems we must always contend with shameless con artists determined to defraud generous Hoosiers and separate them from their hard-earned money.” Rokita has put together a list of tips and things watch out for. Visit http://www.munciejournal.com/2021/12/attorney-general-todd-rokita-offers-hoosiers-tips-for-avoiding-christmastime-scams/ to view his tips.

A Muncie man was arrested by city police Monday for his alleged role in a homicide last summer. D’ante Napoleon Davis, 23, is preliminarily charged with murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the July 22 shooting death of James Braydon King III at the westside Canterbury Townhomes complex. Investigators said King had been shot approximately nine times. Davis is being held without bond in the Delaware County jail according to the Muncie newspaper.

The Ball State Center for Business and Economic Research 2022 economic forecast for the U.S., Indiana, and East Central Indiana was presented at the 26th annual Indiana Economic Outlook last week, in downtown Muncie. The event included a luncheon, the forecast, and a panel discussion on workplace effects from COVID-19. The center projects that the domestic economy, which is currently performing well, to settle down into pre-pandemic growth rates of 2.0-2.5 % GDP growth in 2022. This is due to the tapering of excess consumer demand, tighter monetary policy and continued slow labor supply growth.

Last week we reported on the newly released TogetherDM community draft plan. All this week we will highlight tidbits of information from that plan. Here’s today’s excerpt: So what do we know? In 2020, the county did an assessment of roadway pavement conditions using the Pavement Condition Index (PCI). It found that approximately 34% of the county’s streets and roadways need reconstruction and 29% need major rehabilitation. This was a slight improvement from a 2016 assessment that found 37% in need of reconstruction and 27% in need of rehabilitation. Nevertheless, more than 60% of road and street miles are in need of significant attention and send a general message of disrepair and disinvestment.

Second Harvest Food Bank will have a tailgate food distribution today at the Jay County Fairgrounds at 806 E. Votaw Street in Portland. The food distribution begins at 10am.

Ball State University will be hosting in-person commencement ceremonies for all of its Fall 2021 graduates on Saturday, December 18, in Worthen Arena.

You probably know a lot about Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. But how about his wife, Sherry? How much do you know about her? Probably not much. However, a new podcast has been released by the folks at Farmhouse Creative in their “Good Girl Gone Boss” series that covers Sherry Ridenour. Visit goneboss.com to listen to the interview.

No one in Fort Wayne is going to have to store their trash. City leaders have made it clear they have emergency garbagemen on standby in case the city’s regular service goes away. Fort Wayne is locked in a back-and-forth dispute with its garbage company, Red River Waste Solutions. Red River has filed for bankruptcy, and Fort Wayne leaders are not sure the company will continue to provide services. The city wants proof from Red River that it can pay the $800,000 it owes in performance bonds by January 1st, but so far they have not gotten a response.

For a few aspiring writers, OnyxFest 2022 – the first and only Indiana theater festival exclusively for African American playwrights – will cover all expenses required to bring scripts to life. Scripts will be accepted for consideration from December 15th up to midnight Tuesday, March 15th.The competition is designed to showcase the broad spectrum of stories that depict Black life and culture. For submission rules visit OnyxFest.com

Despite the challenges from the pandemic along with workforce and supply chain issues, Governor Holcomb said the state exceeded its economic development goals in 2021. He is also optimistic about 2022. Holcomb says Indiana is becoming more “environmentally conscious” and is putting more of an emphasis on “reliable, clean energy.” The state will also host its inaugural Global Economic Summit in May 2022. Holcomb says corporate and political leaders from around the world will attend the summit.

With the recent tornadoes in Kentucky, “Look Twice Save A Life” will be delivering items donated to help families in hard times. Items needed include, bathroom toiletries, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, diapers, feminine products, bottles of water, blankets/pillows, clothes-new/used…anything you think might be helpful. All items may be dropped off at Benson Harley Davidson in Muncie during business hours. The organization will leave Friday evening after business hours to deliver the donated items.

Muncie Animal Care and Services is having its annual “12 Strays of Christmas” event, offering adoption of dogs and cats in need of a home for $12 each.The adoption special will run through Dec. 23RD The usual price for adoptions is $100 for dogs and $65 for cats.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors has announced the 2022 Women’s Induction Class to be honored on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Visit hoopshall.com for a list of the names of the 20th class of women’s inductees.

The local Salvation Army’s annual fundraising kettle campaign has gotten a boost from $10,000 in matching funds from an anonymous donor, with another $10,000 match promised. To volunteer to ring bells at kettle locations, go to registertoring.com.

WTHR reports police in Anderson are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl last seen Dec. 8. Jayda Johnson is biracial, mixed with Black and white, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Her family reported her missing Thursday, Dec. 9. Police said her case has been assigned to the department’s criminal investigations division, but at this point, it hasn’t met criteria to issue an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

The Herald Bulletin reports the Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire four new officers. The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved hiring the officers, who will begin training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy next month.

All of Madison County’s school districts will join forces in June for a conference about technology-enhanced instruction for learning recovery, STEM, literacy and digital learning.

On a unanimous vote, Councilmember Larry Shively will pick up the gavel and take over as President of the Frankton Town Council on Jan. 1. Shively, who has served two years on the council, started taking on civic duties about four years ago as the town hammered out its five-year comprehensive plan.