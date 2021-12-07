Tuesday, 12/7/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

More than 30 degrees different in one day. It got a lot colder yesterday – and space heaters can be useful, but dangerous

That’s Mike Pruitt from the Bargersville Fire Department from last weekend’s This Week in Delaware County Radio show.

Numbers are up, but some experts say the statistics are unreliable, because of timing. New coronavirus cases in Indiana in the week ending Sunday, Dec. 5, rose 125.1%. A USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows Thanksgiving significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time – even Indiana Department of Health didn’t report for several days – making Thanksgiving week artificially low and the latest week artificially high, skewing the week-to-week comparison.

More this morning about that story we aired yesterday about Muncie Police hiring officers: Officer Chris Deegan shared the funding for these 5 openings comes from the regular City budget. 3 positions are provided by funding from a grant. Apply at CityOfMuncie.com.

One week from this coming Saturday, another group of graduates will move on from Ball State University

President Mearns from last week.

Just Jeepin’ Delaware County and Cruising South Madison will be putting on Muncie’s first “official” Christmas parade in years, this Saturday the 11th. It starts at 7 pm from southway plaza, and will end at the Muncie mall, on the Outback Steakhouse side. Santa will be available for pictures and the Muncie Fire Department toys for tots will be there for drop off.

For the 5th time. Muncie officers’ excessive force trial again delayed, even though the Federal judge previously seem to state – no more delays for the four Muncie police officers on charges that stem from allegations of excessive force. Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson, Corey Posey and Joseph Krejsa do not yet have the newest trial date. The judge has also rejected a motion by Posey and Gibson to be allowed to stand trial separately from co-defendants.

WLBC’s Steve Lindell interviewed Congressman Pence on 12/6/2021

The entire interview in the Zoom Room is viewable now on the WLBC Newscenter Page on Facebook now.

Gillman Do it Best Home Center officially opened its doors for business in Hartford City yesterday. The press release on social media says there is still much work to be done, with the staff still in training and displays still being set. As you may know, the Batesville Indiana based Company has also announced a south Muncie location – but only a small amount of site-prep work has been done to date.

People are still talking about Indiana Senator Mike Braun from Meet the Press Sunday. The Indiana Democratic Party issued a press release yesterday titled ‘Braun is “Perfectly Comfortable” Criminalizing Abortion.” Here is that question posed by NBC’s Chuck Todd

Braun went on to say

The anchor explained during the interview that he invited the Senator on to discuss vaccine mandates.