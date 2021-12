Muncie residents interested in serving on a municipal board now have a free online database to use. MuncieJournal.com reports it’s called GoServe, and those interested in serving on a city board or commission go online to enter their name and relevant knowledge and expertise. Then, appointing bodies review the entries when it comes time to appoint new members to city boards and commissions. The GoServe database is a partnership between the City of Muncie and Shafer Leadership Academy.