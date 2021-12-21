Tuesday, 12/21/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Here’s our conversation from 12/20/2021 with IUBMH’s Dr. Jeff Bird:

Hamilton County Prosecutor Lee Buckingham was elected as the next president of the Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys during IPAC’s annual Winter Conference earlier this month. Joining Buckingham in a leadership position on the Association is Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings (President-Elect).

As the year winds down, the Top 10 most viewed stories were just released on our MuncieJournal.com. #8 was the story of IRONMAN Selecting Muncie to Host a Full Distance Event in 2021, #9 was a Guest Column By ‘Pat the Roaming Southside Turkey,’ and #10 was the news of the New $6.8 Million Optum Medical Office Development Coming to Delaware County. View the entire list on that site now – always free.

We were just informed of a recent set of accolades after a Muncie newspaper online survey: among other notes, three of our Woof Boom Radio stations were the tops for Favorite Radio station! 104.9, 93.5 were Finalists, and WLBC was named Favorite Radio overall. Also, our Steve Lindell was named Favorite Radio Personality.

Anderson City Councilman Ty Bibbs included in his proposal that the city should consider providing up to $8.4 million as an incentive for residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He is proposing residents that have been vaccinated and received the booster shot be paid $150 for every resident over the age of 5.

Over this past weekend, Wisconsin won the NCAA Volleyball National Championship in five sets over Nebraska. The head coach of the Badgers? Muncie native Kelly Sheffield… Sheffield played men’s volleyball at Ball State – he said his seniors led the way during this special season.

The weather is mild now, but at some point, temperatures in Indiana will turn cold. Indiana Conservation Officers are warning of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, and rivers. Every winter, people drown after falling through ice, says Indiana DNR.

The Spring Semester at Cornerstone Center for the Arts begins January 31, 2022 and continues through April 22, 2022. Cornerstone will be offering over 60 classes both in-person and virtually in the categories of visual arts, dance, movement, literature, martial arts, and wellness arts. Cornerstone also is offering some new classes: see the whole list on our free MuncieJournal.com.