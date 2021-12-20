Monday, 12/20/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

As of December 9th, the investigation and conversations continue, according to Dr. K from Muncie Community Schools

this, as a result of that poster-project that created disagreement among several at Muncie Central High School. WLBC’s Steve Lindell asked her what the public should expect, and when

At a time when it seems like almost everything is getting more expensive, IU Health says it’s freezing its prices through 2025 to help align with national average prices at a time when it faces criticism for charging the highest hospital fees in the Indianapolis area, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

Ascension St. Vincent Anderson was recently designated a Level 1 facility for obstetric care by the Indiana Department of Health. Indiana Business Journal reports the hospital applied for the designation three years. Having these different levels of certification lets the state know that all delivering hospitals are meeting the same standard of care.

Here’s an update from the Journey Home Winchester Year-End Fundraising progress. As of Friday they are nearly 25% to their 100K goal. The Veteran’s facility shared a dire fund situation earlier in December.

The Blue Angels are coming to Indy – the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron was announced by the Crossroads of America Council of Boy Scouts of America hosted Indianapolis Air Show on Oct. 28-29, 2023, at Indianapolis Regional Airport, according to the Indianapolis Recorder.

Indiana Wesleyan University President Dr. David Wright announced his retirement according to a release late last week.

Small study, but possibly big results. A study by Oregon researchers finds that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who have a breakthrough infection end up with what the authors call “super immunity.” This news in USA Today over the weekend is being questioned by some, due to the limited amount of sample size in the study, and they caution the vaccinated should not seek COVID-19 infection.

Muncie Community Schools and Anderson Community Schools were not impacted, but numerous schools across Indiana sent students home early Friday afternoon due to threats, and people believe it’s because of a TikTok trend. Peru High School evacuated students to the nearby junior high school, and at least two other schools in Indiana decided to move students for part of the day as well.

About 1,500 – that’s the number of Ball State University graduates now with a degree in the labor force after Commencement ceremonies on Saturday. We have a year-end conversation with President Mearns booked for tomorrow morning – you’ll hear coverage on our news starting Wednesday morning.

For every dollar raised for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie, up to $10,000, between today and January 1, 2022, a matching donation will be made towards their Educational Endowment Fund.

Another generous matching story: the Salvation Army’s has that anonymous donor matching every dollar donated to the iconic Red Kettles up to $10,000 starting tomorrow, and running through December 24, the final day of the kettle campaign. This same donor made this same contribution earlier in December for the Muncie / Delaware County effort.

Another sign of an employment shortage – Hobby Lobby hopes to attract and retain staff as they raise minimum pay to $18.50/hour in 2022, announced in a release last week.

BSU men’s basketball fell to 4-6 on the year over the weekend – back at home for the final time in 2021 tomorrow 7 p.m. against Eastern Illinois. Hear all the games on 104.9, 96-7 and 102.9 FM, plus the free streams on all those websites and apps.

For the first time since 2006, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife is raising fees on hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. The fees on commercial licenses will also increase, some for the first time since the 1980s. The increases will be applied to licenses starting with the 2022-2023 license year (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023) that go on sale in January.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the United States for the second time from the USA Today 10Best competition. It was also first in 2019. It’s still open through December 24.