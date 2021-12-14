Tuesday, 12/14/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Muncie City Council President Jeff Robinson and team members from the Heart of Indiana United Way hand delivered $2 million dollars of American Rescue Plan checks to 53 local non-profit organizations last Friday.

Ball State sports reports Luke Brown, one of the most prolific scorers in Indiana high school basketball history will play for Ball State. He scored 3,011 points while playing at Blackford County High School. Brown was granted a waiver by the NCAA and can begin participating in team activities beginning December 18. Brown is scheduled to make his Cardinal Worthen Arena debut on Tuesday, Dec. 21, against Eastern Illinois.

Canpack, the beverage can manufacturer who hopes to open their new manufacturing facility in Muncie by 2023 will be utilizing the Co Lab at the Lofts areas for office space during the construction of their new facility. Tina Black, Building and Operations Director of Madjax said Canpack is taking over ALL of the Co lab cubicle spaces, board rooms and additional offices located at the Co Lab at the Lofts for a period of one year.

Last week we reported on the newly released TogetherDM community draft plan. All this week we will highlight tidbits of information from that plan. Here’s today’s excerpt: In 2000, treating investments in quality of life as an investment in economic development was still a novel idea in many places, including Delaware County. It was widely believed that having the right industrial and commercial space, as well as a large enough package of economic development incentives, was key to creating jobs and community vitality.

The TogetherDM process has revealed an evolution in the community’s thinking. Housing conditions and the availability of appealing types of housing have been discussed as central factors when it comes to attracting or retaining businesses and the skilled workers they need. The same applies to the quality of the built and natural environments—from the quality of Main Streets, to the caliber of local parks and trails, to the character of rural environments.

The Muncie newspaper reports two men have been charged with stealing computer equipment through their employment at the Red Gold plant in Elwood. Henry County resident Christopher B. Choate, 39, and Christopher Thomas Ellis, 38, Noblesville, were charged Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court with corrupt business influence (also known as racketeering), theft and money laundering.

There is a free rapid testing site for Covid-19 located by Kohls and Old Navy at 1200 E Princeton avenue, in Muncie by the Muncie Mall. It’s open from 8am – 5:45 p.m. weekdays, and the results are emailed to you within a few hours.

There’s a winning ticket for the Powerball drawing. Someone in Vigo County is $50,000 richer. A winning ticket for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Marathon Junction in Terre Haute. The ticket matched four of the five Powerball numbers. The winning numbers for Saturday, Dec. 11 were 3-25-44-53-64 with a Powerball of 10.

“20 Over,” a documentary produced by Taylor University’s Film & Media Production program has won a College Television Award and a $10,000 prize from the Television Academy Foundation in Los Angeles. Taylor alumni Chad Veal and Brendan Wallace completed “20 Over” while they were students in Taylor’s Film & Media Production program. The story profiles Paralympic track athlete Noah Malone, who suffers from Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy and is legally blind.

One person was seriously injured Sunday in a crash in northern Delaware County. The Muncie newspaper reports the victim was reportedly ejected in the single-vehicle crash, shortly before 5 p.m. at Delaware County roads 175-E and 900-N, south of Eaton. A request was made for a medical helicopter to be sent to the scene, presumably to transfer the injured person to an Indianapolis hospital. The helicopter crew was later diverted to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Air Force veteran and retired factory worker William Hutcherson has passed away and his menagerie of big cat statues are gone now—removed from his lawn, leaving nothing but a dozen or more piles of dirt where the big cats were once displayed just off Tillotson Ave. Hutcherson’s big cat statues have always been a source of conversation around Muncie. Hutcherson was a Muncie Central graduate and served with distinction in the US Air Force.

A woman from Greencastle is in jail after driving drunk Thursday night and having a blood alcohol content that was five times the legal limit. Indiana State Police say 24-year-old Blaze Bottorff was pulled over on U.S. 40 in Clay County for unsafe lane movement. It didn’t take long for the trooper to realize Bottorff was drunk. The trooper had Bottorff do several field sobriety tests, and she failed every single one. She was taken to the a hospital, where a test revealed her BAC was .40%.