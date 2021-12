Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. According to MuncieJournal.com, among the tips: When shopping online, stick to secure websites that have “https” in the address, pay by credit card when online shopping, when shopping at physical store locations, conceal your purchases in the trunk of your vehicle or under the seat, and stave off “porch pirates” by making sure home exteriors stay well-lit.