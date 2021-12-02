Thursday, 12/2/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It’s a pandemic of the “off campus.” We checked in yesterday with the post-Thanksgiving COIVD status at Ball State with President Mearns

That WLBC Zoom Room interview airs this weekend on This Week in Delaware County with Steve Lindell.

22 year old Tywaine Perry is awaiting the setting of a date for his third trial on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a 2016 shooting – he was arrested in January 2017 in connection with the shooting death of Carlson Conn and the wounding of Marcus Prickett. According to the Herald Bulletin, his first trial started on Aug. 10 with the selection of a jury, but the next day the judge declared a mistrial when people were talking to the jurors about the case. Earlier this month a jury deadlocked on reaching a verdict with Judge Mark Dudley declaring a mistrial – he’s set 8:30 a.m. Friday to set a new trial date. Normally there is no bond set on a charge of murder.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that Purdue head coach Matt Painter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the organization’s 60th class. The ceremony to held at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on March 23.

Riverside United Methodist Church is launching an online auction for many items that have been part of the church’s ministry for over one hundred years. The Riverside online auction runs through Dec. 6. People may participate by going to Mr. Bid Auctions online at mrbidauctions.com.

Watching the data closely. A post-Thanksgiving surge has not been seen yet at IUBMH – since Monday, only 4 additional COVID inpatients, with three added to the ICU. 11 of the 72 total are under the age of 50, all as of 2 p.m. yesterday.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says its Be Well Crisis Helpline has surpassed 25,000 calls, a milestone in its ongoing efforts to provide Hoosiers with free, confidential mental health counseling and resources. Indiana residents can speak with a trained mental health counselor by dialing 2-1-1 or the toll-free number, 866-211-9966, entering their ZIP code and selecting the option for the Be Well Crisis Helpline. For more information, please visit BeWellIndiana.org.

More fast food for Muncie

Anderson Community Schools reminded us that Highland Harvest will be held today from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm outside the Highland Middle School auxiliary gym doors. This pantry is open to current families at Highland Middle School and Anderson High School. It will be drive-thru only again this month.

BSU has sports excitement: President Mearns spoke of Coach Kelli Miller Phillips and the team

And, we asked him about football: what kind of Bowl Game lobbying is happening

There are more impressive facts that the A.D. is sharing – hear those this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.