Murder Case Appears Headed To Trial For Third Time

Tywaine Perry is awaiting the setting of a date for his third trial on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a 2016 shooting. Earlier this month a jury deadlocked on reaching a verdict with Judge Mark Dudley declaring a mistrial.

Dudley has set a hearing for 8:30 a.m. Friday to set a new trial date. The Herald Bulletin reports Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said last week that he plans to take the case to trial for a third time.