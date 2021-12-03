Friday, 12/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Delayed, again. Phil Nichols’ trial on corruption-related charges has been rescheduled for June 6. The former Democratic Party chairman in Delaware County, had most recently been scheduled to stand trial Jan. 3. His attorney said the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered his ability to investigate allegations of bid rigging on MSD projects. Seven other defendants who have negotiated plea agreements. Regarding Dennis Tyler: as far as we know, he has not yet been ordered to surrender to serve his jail term after his guilty plea last month.

The administration of Anderson Mayor Broderick has announced a plan for the spending of $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Council has the proposal for spending in 12 specific areas. The city council and mayor will each appoint three members from the community, three members from the administration to include Community Development and Economic Development departments and two members of the city council. A community meeting, hosted by several organizations, was planned for last night for public input on the spending of the federal funds.

Secret Families Christmas Charity is a title used for similar efforts in WLBCland: next Saturday, the Henry County version happens, tomorrow it’s the Anderson version AND the Muncie one – the latter happens at Toyota of Muncie and the Meijer across the street. If you’d like to help fund any of the efforts, please look for the various websites. We have them linked on our Local News Page this morning.

Inmates have a problem, and it’s not COVID this time. An outbreak – 3 confirmed, and 2 probable cases – of Legionnaire’s disease at Pendleton Correctional Facility. It’s a bacterial lung infection that is spread via aerosolized water droplets, such as through a mist or steam, and not through person-to-person contact, IDOC said. Prison officials said all five incarcerated individuals are hospitalized for treatment. Any other individuals who exhibit symptoms will also be tested and treated as needed.

From Bob Ball at Blood and Fire Ministries Muncie: their triple match goal was EXCEEDED on Monday! In just a few days, they raised $5000 to address short-term food insecurity in our community! They will go into the new year with a fully-stocked pantry ready to serve those in need. If you wish to support their efforts, please reach out to bnfbob@gmail.com.

