A woman was killed in an accident Wednesday afternoon on Ind. 332 in Delaware County. The call came in at about 4:45pm. Police say a 2000 Toyota Avalon traveling southbound on Delaware County Road 700-W, failed to yield the right of way to a car traveling eastbound on Ind. 332. A passenger in the Toyota, 86-year-old Joann Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota’s driver and the driver of the other car were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.