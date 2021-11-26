Friday, 11/26/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

One more month. Indiana’s Emergency Health Order has been extended through December by Gov. Holcomb, after Legislators said they won’t meet Monday to consider limits on vaccine mandates after all. Legislators still vow to take up a bill, but not until January 4, the regular start of the General Assembly’s work. Holcomb announced last week he’d end the state’s 20-month emergency declaration if legislators changed state law to avoid losing hundreds of millions of dollars in extra Medicaid and food stamp funding.

Just under half way to their goal: as of Wednesday, Muncie’s Blood and Fire Ministries was still working on getting to a $5k goal, with an offer by Meijer of Muncie that could mean $15,000 in groceries purchased for those in need. The donate link is on our Local News page this morning. https://www.bnfmuncie.com/donate

A recent exchange at a Muncie Community School Board meeting promoted BSU’s Geoff Mearns to clarify

BSU continues to oversee MCS, but the appointed Board still has a more direct impact into the school system’s day to day operations.

You might remember a Wabash Silver alert we broadcast on November 15th – that 18-year-old Wyatt Engle was found by a jogger who saw an overturned car in a creek.

What a week for BSU: football wins and will be bowl eligible for the second straight t season, and for the second time in three seasons, Ball State claimed the MAC women’s volleyball title and will be playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month is the Journey Home Veteran’s shelter in Winchester. Here’s Eldon Solomon

This Week in Delaware County is a weekly public affairs Radio show on several of our stations. Dr. Bird from IUBMH, our Hometown Hero of the Month from The Journey Home in Winchester, Congressman Greg Pence, and a replay from a MCS Board Meeting with insider info about a local school’s efforts in language teaching. The hour-long program first airs at 9 a.m. Saturday’s on 92-5 FM and 1340 AM as well as WXFN.com.

Some called him the Greatest of all times for volleyball. He was known as the man who brought the sport of volleyball to Indiana. Dr. Don Shondell died Tuesday at the age of 92. Rob Connett reports on Shondell’s legacy in volleyball.

Here’s an update we told you about first on Wednesday morning – cops shot a 51 year old man as they served an active narcotics search warrant – but gun he was holding was fake. It did not have an orange tip, and was very realistic. The suspect is expected to make a full recovery.

86-year-old Joann Morris was killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon on Ind. 332. That vehicle’s driver and the other driver were taken by ambulance to the Muncie hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

CNN says tryptophan is not the cause of your sleepy feeling. Citing “science and the internet” as sources, CNN says It’s not the turkey’s tryptophan to blame for your post-feast nap. All protein sources, and even vegetables, contain some tryptophan; turkey isn’t at all special in this regard.

The City of Noblesville has numerous events for the upcoming holiday activities in the downtown district. The newest event this holiday season will be Deck the Hall: A Celebration of Trees. The “Home for the Holidays Tour” will be headlined by Santa Claus and joined by several city departments including the police, fire, street, engineering, utilities and parks vehicles.