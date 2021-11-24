Wednesday, 11/24/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

In his own words. IUBMH remains very busy and full, largely due to COVID cases. Dr. Jeff Bird was on WLBC with Steve Lindell yesterday

He continues to ask all to consider getting not only the COVID vax, but also the seasonal flu shot. OurShot.IN.gov to make an appointment.

As school dismissed yesterday, it was difficult at first to see the difference between students going home for Thanksgiving break, and those that were part of what was organized as a protest, as part of last week’s situation at Muncie Central High school, reportedly between school resource officers and a student, related to poster-projects hanging in a school hallway. What appeared to be approximately 50 to 75 students gathered with some adult onlookers, stood and spoke in front of the main entrance to the school in a cold, sunny day. By 1:40 p.m., they started their peaceful walk towards City Hall. See our photos on WoofBoomNews.com.

Madison County employees covered by the county’s health insurance plan will see a $4 per pay period increase on average in rates for 2022, according to the Herald Bulletin. The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday approved the new rates.

Maker Expo will have a variety of unique homemade gifts or make your own gifts at mini-workshops! Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission at MADJAX in Muncie, and is joining the DWNTWN Muncie Gobble Wobble for Small Business Saturday.

GasBuddy predicts there will be a continuing decrease in gas prices in the coming days. Many places in Indiana could get a 10-25 cent drop in the coming week. If you are driving somewhere for Thanksgiving, you are urged to “shop around.”

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Kokomo. Police were called to a house in the 800 block of N. Ohio Street just after midnight on a report of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived and found two men that had been shot. Police found 29-year-old Joshua D. Briscoe dead outside the home. An arrest was made – anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call anonymously – Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.

The Anderson version is shopping for 100 plus families – Secret Families Madison County shoppers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Anderson’s Meijer store. To donate money or to sign up to volunteer, visit secretfamiliesMC.org. Money donations also can be dropped off at Re/Max in Anderson.

Muncie-Delaware County Black Chamber of Commerce is having Friday and Saturday Pop Up Shop event from 10:00am-7:00pm each day at the Heartland Delaware County Fairgrounds. There will have small vendors selling everything from clothing, candles, perfume, cologne and many other items.