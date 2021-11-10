Wednesday, 11/10/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Anderson’s rate is below the state’s average. Saying they don’t want to mandate it, and vax rates should be close to 75%, the Madison County Health Board will participate with The Herald Bulletin on Wednesday for a virtual community conversation about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It starts at 6 p.m. on the paper’s Facebook page, and the hope is that people’s questions can be answered to increase the county’s 54% rate – behind the state’s rate of 56%.

We are half way through National Nurse Practitioner Week – Recognized by Governor Holcomb. NPs provide a wide range of care to America’s patients in more than 1 billion visits annually.

Called a liar: Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), warns that the Build Back Better bill, which is expected to cost $1.7 trillion, will hurt rural Indiana and rural America the most. The Indiana Democratic Party issued a statement yesterday that stated she “Lies about (the bill’s) Impact on Rural Hoosiers and Small Towns.”

There’s a heart health sweet spot when it comes to bedtime. Falling asleep from 10 to 11 p.m. is associated with lower risk of developing heart disease, according to a report published Monday in the European Heart Journal—Digital Health, as reported by NBC News over the weekend.

Taylor University students studying in its Communication, Language, and Arts discipline have achieved a Platinum Award from MarCom, one of the communication industry’s most recognized bodies. The students produced a campaign in partnership with the Marion General Hospital that included a county-wide effort to remove unused prescription drugs from the community on the dangers of the opioid crisis.

BSU sports news – women’s basketball is 1 – 0, men are 0 – 1. IU, Butler and Purdue men all won last night. The BSU women’s volleyball team comes off last week’s Senior Night victory with its final three matches of the regular season on the road, starting Friday with a 2 p.m. serve at Western Michigan. Tonight, it’s football on the road – 6 p.m. pregame on WLBC, then the next two weeks are home games: Wednesday, and the following Tuesday nights.