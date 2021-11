A world record holding sword swallower is coming to Muncie. Dan Meyer, who is originally from Indiana, is one of the world’s only sword swallowers. Dan will be at the Muncie Civic Theatre on November 21st as part of The Jar Community Church’s Anxiety Island series. The Muncie Journal reports it will be a free event for anyone in the community and will be on Sunday, November 21st at 9am and 10:45am in the Muncie Civic Theatre.