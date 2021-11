Two large solar energy projects announced by Delaware County, Indiana, will help ensure the county will become a growing source of renewable energy. The Invenergy project Meadow Forge Solar Energy will be located at 16500 N. County Road 600-West near the town of Gaston. Hawthorn Solar, will be built near Albany and the Muncie Dragway, intended to produce solar energy in a 75 Megawatt Alternating Current facility