POSSIBLE SHORTAGES, and the Friday, 11/5/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Supply Chain troubles – what might it mean? Shortages of Turkeys, Books, and Clothing are all likely, according to a story from CBS News. This week, the Fed Chief said that supply chain problems will continue well into the new year.

What about the Sing? As some events are coming back online after COVID cancellations, we wondered with Dr. K. from Muncie Community Schools if it’s possible for the annual Community Christmas Sing to happen this December in person

The decision to do a virtual Sing again needed to be made some time ago.

The number of nonstop flights out of Indianapolis International Airport continues to grow. United Airlines says it will begin a seasonal nonstop flight to Orlando beginning next month. The rout to Orlando will run from December 18 through April 22. The airport says United also plans to resume its nonstop daily service from Indy to Fort Myers, Florida on December 16.

Caesars Entertainment has received approval for up to a $34 million expansion of Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. A special exception request to expand by 38,000 square feet got approval Wednesday from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Your other Senator is taking issue with the Biden Administration reportedly considering a plan to provide as much as $450,000 per person in taxpayer money for settlements for illegal immigrants. U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 to block any of those payments.

Town Hall News has more info on the OSHA vax and testing requirements announced yesterday, but Congressman Greg Pence released the following statement about the new info, “As we have learned – mandates increase hesitancy to get vaccinated, erode the nation’s trust in the government, and will further negatively impact our economy. I stand in firm support of the State of Indiana’s decision to protect the personal freedom of Hoosiers in pursuing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s continued misuse of its executive authority.”

A fan-favorite among Cincinnati Reds fans is on the move. Tucker Barnhart, a Brownsburg, Indiana native, has need traded to the Detroit Tigers. In his time with the Reds, he won two Gold Glove awards, in 2017 and 2020.

Indiana has issued another 100-million dollars in local road repair grants

From data posted on the State’s website, it appears that Delaware county will get nearly half a million, Madison county just a few thousand less than one-million bucks, and even Sulphur Springs got more than a hundred grand.

Lucas Oil Stadium is loud today and tomorrow, as 98 high school marching bands compete in the 2021 Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships. Some of the Indiana schools in it: Center Grove, Avon, Carmel, and Fishers high schools.

Family Leave was a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill again yesterday, and recently, a study was released from BSU as President Mearns shared yesterday