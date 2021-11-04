AUDIO with Dr. K, and the Thursday, 11/4/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Preview our entire interview with MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski:

Shots for kids. The Indiana Department of Health has plans for ages 5 to 11 to sign up for a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following authorization of the pediatric vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Beginning at 8 a.m. today, parents who wish to schedule an appointment for their child can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 – make sure to ask specifically for the pediatric dose – not all locations will have it right away.

Anderson schools were closed yesterday because 15%-20% of teachers called off work. That, just a few days after the district had an unexpected e-learning day on Oct. 29 due to a high number of teacher absences. WTHR says the District has been in negotiations with the Anderson Federation of Teachers on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The preseason men’s basketball coaches’ poll is out, and Ball State was voted to finish eighth. The season opener at Georgia Southern is this Tuesday – all games on Woof Boom Radio’s 96-7, the new 102-9, 104.9 FM, plus WLBC HD2.

The Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee (MARRC) is launching its capital fundraising campaign. The press release says the goal is to raise enough money to support Muncie’s new neighbors for six months, which comes out to roughly $10,000 per family.

Digging without locating – that was the report yesterday at the Muncie Sanitary District Board meeting. Recently, an large ATT outage happened when a contractor cut a main firer line between Anderson and Noblesville, according to IT Administrator Tim Stover. Call 811 before any digging.

This Saturday, November 6th, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will hold a special tailgate food distribution at their warehouse located at 6621 N. Old SR 3, Muncie, IN. from 10a-12p. Please line up no earlier than 8a. As always, everyone is welcome. Visit CureHunger.org for volunteer opportunities.

Anderson University is launching a pep band and drumline set to debut in fall 2022. The band and drumline will provide another element to the game-day experience at AU sporting events.

A beautiful fall night for a monthly downtown Muncie event

According to a new study by Solitaired, 86% of Americans say they regularly use their phones just to avoid interacting with others. 3 in 5 admit they use their phones to avoid talking to family members. People are even checking their phones in, such as at a religious service (60%), during a wedding ceremony (50%), and at a funeral or wake (31%).

More now on the possible shortages coming up – CBS News says these are a few more of the top ten items that will be in short supply soon, if not already: Alcohol – the supply chain situation has not been kind to an industry that relies heavily on imported beverages. Also, the Apple iPhone 13, Artificial Christmas trees, and Christmas lights might be hard to find.