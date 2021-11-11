Thursday, 11/11/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It could have been 10 years. Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler accepted a plea deal in October and was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison. He will wait for a decision of what prison, and date of surrender. I was in the Federal court hearing yesterday – and will have extensive coverage on This Week in Delaware County this weekend.

Veteran newspaper executive Robyn McCloskey will be the new publisher of The Herald Bulletin, replacing Beverly Joyce, who is departing for another career opportunity. Scott Underwood, editor of The Herald Bulletin and regional editor of CNHI newspapers in Indiana and Illinois, will take on the role of general manager at the Anderson newspaper. He will assist McCloskey in managing operations at The Herald Bulletin, retaining his editor responsibilities at the newspaper and regionally.

Several ceremonies and other observances have been planned locally for Veterans Day today. The service at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Heekin Park is schedule for 9 a.m. today. In Farmland, the Lt. General Robert E Pursley Veterans Park will officially be dedicated and opened to the public at 10 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting a severe flu season this year, and that could have a negative impact on the nation’s already-struggling blood supply. The American Red Cross continues to address an emergency blood shortage, and donors of all blood types – especially type O – are needed to make an appointment now to help ensure it doesn’t get worse as we move into winter.

As the holidays approach, the Better Business Bureau provides the top five most-reported travel scams: Vacation rental con. “Free” vacation scams. Hotel scams. Third-party booking site scams. And, Timeshare reselling cons. For more tips on how to avoid travel scams, visit BBB.org/Travel.

Fewer than 50 people were viewing last night’s community conversation about COVID-19 when we clicked on about 165 minutes into the program. Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County’s health officer, as well as Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department offered their time to answer questions.

Chris Herren, a former NBA star and wellness advocate, is the featured speaker in the continuing Meridian Community Health Speaker Series — Community, Commitment, Collaboration, today at Horizon Convention Center, Muncie, from 11am to 1pm.