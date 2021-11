A Muncie police officer’s bid for a trial separate from his co defendants in an excessive force case, has been denied by a judge. The Star Press reports Jeremy Gibson remains scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 24 — with fellow officers Chase Winkle, Joseph Krejsa and Corey Posey — in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Nov. 8, 2021 1:56 PM CST

by pkilleen