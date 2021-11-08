Monday, 11/8/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Some say DST ending changes your body clock. With Daylight Saving Time over, first light is 6:51 a.m., sunrise at 7:18 a.m., and sunset is 5:32 p.m., with last light at 5:59 p.m. Daylight hours get shorter each hour until December 21 – sometime called “the longest night.”

Day 2 of mediation is today, 10 a.m. according to the Lebanon Reporter – the contract talks between Anderson Community Schools and the Teacher’s union bubbled up into a reported partial work stoppage that closed the schools for a day or two in the past week and a half.

The Delta HS Cheerleaders are YOUR 2021 STATE CHAMPS in Varsity C!!!! The Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department provided an escort in the morning, and back to town late last night, according to social media posts. They used the hashtag #weoverme in their posts!

Saturday, December 18, is Wreaths Across America Day. WAA began as The Arlington Wreath Project started by Morrill Worcester in 1992, with the donation and laying of 5,000 Christmas wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery. Now the opportunity to adorn every veteran’s grave has been made available to our community no matter what local cemetery your hero is buried in. Now through December 1st, stop in and order a wreath for your hero at Loose Funeral Home (200 W. 53rd Street, Anderson) or by calling (765)649-5255.

Indiana Economic Outlook 2022 Forecast Luncheon is Thursday, Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Horizon Convention Center, Muncie. Panelists Amanda Weinstein, PhD is associate professor of economics at the University of Akron, and Michael Hicks, PhD is professor of economics and director of CBER at Ball State University. Early-bird deadline: Nov. 24.

Bank deal announced. First Merchants Corp. of Muncie, Indiana, announced Thursday that it plans to buy Level One Bancorp in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $323.5 million that is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Level One would merge with and into First Merchants under the proposal, which is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the Detroit Free Press says the Level One name will be retired.

On the same day that a food distribution has to be cancelled in Henry county, this story of good news ran in the Courier Times: God’s Grain Bin, a Christian-based food pantry that serves East Central Indiana, distributes more than a million pounds of food. They work with Second Harvest Food Bank and pick up donations from local donors and distribute from 2-6 p.m. every other Thursday at 1623 Vine St., New Castle. The next distribution date is Nov. 11. To volunteer call Wyant at 765-610-7358 or message the organization on Facebook.

The Indiana State Police Ft. Wayne Post received a complaint last week saying their Caller ID showed “Indiana State Police Post 22.” The scammer identified herself as Samantha and in this case, was attempting to sell supplemental insurance. Fortunately, this citizen did not fall victim to this scam. You should NEVER provide any information over the phone to an unknown caller regarding your personal identity. If in doubt, just hang up and immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency.

Ball State to open new facility to Train The next generation of Indiana entrepreneurs and innovators – today, a Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Menard Training, followed by an open house, from 4 – 6 p.m. Oakwood Building, Room 119 on campus.

Crew Carwash will honor those who have served our country with a free Carwash. From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, Crew Carwash will provide a free basic Carwash to all past and current service members to thank them for serving our country and protecting our freedoms. No military ID is needed for the offer.

The Human Library: Unpacking Bias in the Workplace – Thursday, November 11th is a free Zoom webinar for conversations and dialogue that break down the mystery, fear, misunderstandings, or whatever is building that wall to an understanding of others not like us. It runs 8 – 9:30 a.m., facilitated by Shaffer Leadership Academy.