Monday, 11/22/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Women in Business Unlimited (WIBU) has announced the recipients of its 2021 ATHENA Awards:

Jenni Marsh received the ATHENA Leadership Award.

Kate Elliott received the ATHENA Young Professional Award.

Muncie OUTreach received the ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award. AND

Pat Schaefer was awarded the WIBU Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to a letter sent to parents from Abbie Comber, Interim Principal, Burris Laboratory School has reverted to e-learning until November 29th due to COVID-19 related issues. In addition, all extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and games, will be paused during this time. Comber says the school has experienced an uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 and many students and faculty members are out sick awaiting COVID test results.

The Center for Disease Control and the FDA have expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to ALL adults age 18 and older. To schedule your booster shot visit ourshot.in.gov.

The Muncie Habitat for Humanity New Homeowner Application is available until 4 pm Friday, December 17th, 2021. No application submissions will be valid after that deadline. Residents may pick up applications in person at Habitat’s main office at 1923 S. Hoyt. Habitat’s homeownership program serves families with income levels 30-60% of area median income, which equates to an income range of $19,350-$38,700 for a family of four. Visit munciehabitat.org for more information.

The Indiana Pacers organization will visit Marion Indiana TODAY to give free toys to children as part of their Season of Giving along with JAKKS Pacific toys. The toy giveaway will begin at 4pm and the Boys and Girls Club of Grant County located at 3402 S. Meridian Street in Marion.

An Indiana man has been arrested for carrying a loaded gun on Capitol grounds, assaulting law enforcement, and other crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Mark Andrew Mazza, 56, of Shelbyville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. He was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, at his home in Shelbyville.

Scott Alexander, President of the Delaware County Council, has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for State Senate in the newly-drawn 26th district, which is composed of Delaware and Randolph counties.

One person is dead after a Friday shooting in Muncie. Officers responded to the 1400 block of East 7thStreet on a possible burglary in progress. Officers arrived to find a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.

The Muncie newspaper reports a man has been arrested for an attempted bank robbery at the First Merchants bank branch at 2100 S. Madison Street. Michael Shaun O’Neal, 44, was taken into custody and is in the Delaware County Jail under a $5,000 bond. O ’Neal already faced two charges, burglary and criminal mischief, in a pair of cases pending in local courts.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. has awarded $75,118 to seven non-profit organizations during the final Quarterly Competitive Grant cycle of 2021. Visit munciejournal.com to view the recipients of the awards.

The Madison County Health Department has received more doses of Pfizer-Tech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.You can schedule your appointment online at ourshot.in.gov

All other vaccination sites in Madison and surrounding counties offering age 5-11 vaccination can be also found at www.ourshot.in.gov.

The Endless Frontier Act, which is meant to provide money for the United States to keep up with China’s military advancements, may also have some advantages for Hoosiers, says its author, Republican Sen. Todd Young. “There’s a provision in the Endless Frontier Act that would allow states like Indiana to apply for a tech hub designation,” said Young, when speaking about the bill this week. Young said if Indiana were to compete and were designated as perhaps the “autonomous vehicle or battery storage” capital of the United States, there would be additional investment of federal money.

After 3 days of e-learning due to a peaceful protest, students at Muncie Central High School returned to class on Friday. The protest was in response to a class project that caused a “disruptive discussion” between a Central High School student and school resource officers. According to Muncie Community Schools Chief Communications Officer, Andy Klotz, Friday was a normal school day and things had gone well at the school all day.

An Alexandria man remains in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 full cash bond after reports that he stabbed a man and cut off a portion of his ear at the Elwood American Legion Post on Sunday. The Herald bulletin reports Terry Lee Bixby Junior was charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery after an altercation with Joey Stull. Bixby said he wanted to speak with his attorney before talking with Elwood Police.

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Anderson on Friday remained in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital Saturday afternoon according to the Herald Bulletin. A report filed with Anderson Police Dept said the driver told officers that he turned eastbound onto 38th Street from Andover Road and did not see the pedestrian crossing the street. As he accelerated, he struck the pedestrian, whose name was not released.

A former dispatcher at the Madison County Central Dispatch has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the county based on its handling of a sexual assault complaint against an Anderson police officer. The suit was filed by Marion Miller who alleges she had to work in a hostile work environment and was sexually assaulted by an Anderson Police Department officer.

An Anderson man has been charged with animal cruelty and animal fighting after over a dozen animals were seized from him. James Lee Peterson, 42, of Anderson, is charged with Level 6 felony possession or purchase of an animal for fighting, Level 6 felony animal fighting contest promoting, Class A misdemeanor cruelty to an animal, Class A misdemeanor possession of animal fighting paraphernalia and harboring a nonimmunized dog.

The pop vocal trio “The Letterman” will perform “A Very Merry Christmas” at the Paramount Theater in Anderson on Saturday, November 27th at 7pm. Visit andersonparamount.org for tickets.